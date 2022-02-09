Shillong, Feb 9 (PTI) Meghalaya on Wednesday reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases, 23 less than the previous day, which pushed the tally to 92,646, a senior health department official said.

The coronavirus death toll also rose to 1,554 with two more fatalities, he said.

Also Read | Delhi: Zero FIR Lodged Against IPS Officer for Allegedly Assaulting Maids and Not Giving Their Salaries.

The northeastern state now has 1,098 active cases, while 89,994 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

The new cases include 56 single-day infections from East Khasi Hills and 16 from West Garo Hills District, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Phase 1: List of Districts Going To Vote on February 10.

Meghalaya has conducted over 13.39 lakh tests till date.

A total of 23.08 lakh people have been inoculated in the state thus far, War said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)