New Delhi, February 9: A zero FIR has been lodged at Fatehpur Beri Police Station in Delhi against a Haryana Cadre IPS officer for allegedly assaulting his two maids and not giving their salaries.

Both the domestic helps have marks of injuries on their neck, waist and hands. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital. After lodging an FIR, Delhi Police has transferred the case to Haryana Police which will further look into the matter. Punjab: Zero FIR Filed Against Unidentified Man in Mohali for Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Bihar Girl.

A Police source said that the senior IPS of Haryana Cadre took help of a Delhi based placement agency in hiring the two maids. The source said that the IPS officer misbehaved with both the maids who were not even paid their salaries.

"When they demanded their money they were allegedly beaten up. One of the maids somehow managed to flee and reached Delhi where she lodged a Zero FIR with South District Police," said the source. After lodging the Zero FIR, the Delhi Police rescued another maid from the house of the IPS officer.

Now Haryana Police have taken over the probe. They will further decide the future course of action.

