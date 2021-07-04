Shillong, Jul 4 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 51,524 on Sunday as 489 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 862, a senior health official said.

East Khasi Hills district, where Shillong is located, registered the highest number of fresh cases at 262, followed by West Jaintia Hills (71) and West Garo Hills (57), Health Services Director Aman War said.

Five fresh fatalities were reported in East Khasi Hills, and one each in West Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi.

As many as 632 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 46,228, he said, adding the state now has 4,434 active cases.

Meghalaya has thus far tested over 7.01 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 7.32 lakh people have been inoculated to date, of whom 83,487 have received both doses, he added. PTI

