Shillong, May 31 (PTI) The Meghalaya government is mulling to call in paramilitary forces to assist in the search for the Madhya Pradesh couple who went missing in the state while honeymooning, officials said on Saturday.

About 50 police personnel are searching for Indore's Raja Raghuvanshi and his wife Sonam, who have been missing since May 23, in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district, they said.

Also Read | Cochin University Btech Alumni Association Apologises After Backlash Over Hosting Pakistan Cricketer Shahid Afridi in Dubai (Watch Video).

"We are contemplating to call in rescuers from paramilitary forces to trace the couple," East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

"Sad to say, but the search today did not yield any positive results," he said.

Also Read | Opal Suchata Chuangsri Is Miss World 2025 Winner: Thailand’s Beauty Queen Takes Home the Prestigious Crown at the Grand Finale of 72nd Edition of Miss World Beauty Pageant (See Pics & Video).

Extremely heavy rainfall and low visibility stalled the search and rescue operation on Friday.

The couple arrived in Mawlakhiat village on May 22 on a rented scooter. They trekked over 3,000 steps down the gorge to visit the famous living root bridges in Nongriat village, where they stayed the night, according to police.

They left the homestay the following morning. On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned outside a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra.

Madhya Pradesh MPs Shankar Lalwani and Sumer Singh Solanki reviewed the rescue operations with DGP I Nongrang and Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, and expressed satisfaction with the efforts.

Earlier this year, Hungarian tourist Puskas Zsolt went missing soon after he started his trek to the living roots bridge. His body was found dead 12 days later. Medical reports indicated that he died due to a fall.

The state government has issued a slew of safety advisories for tourists in view of the bad weather conditions.

The Shillong-Dawki road, where construction work is underway, has temporarily been closed. Vehicular movement was affected across the region, with landslides and flash floods being reported from many places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)