Shillong, June 30 (PTI) Meghalayas COVID-19 tally rose to 49,513 on Wednesday as 352 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern states coronavirus death toll to 838, a health official said.

The state now has 4,216 active cases, while 44,459 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 392 in the last 24 hours, Health Services director Aman War said.

Meghalaya has so far tested over 6.9 lakh samples for COVID-19 till date.

Till Tuesday, the state has vaccinated 6.9 lakh people, of whom over 78,500 have received both doses, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)