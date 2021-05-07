Shillong, May 7 (PTI) Meghalaya recorded 297 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 18,927, a senior official said.

Six more fatalities raised the death toll to 199, Health Services director Aman War said.

Meghalaya currently has 2,466 active cases, he said.

At least 176 persons have recovered from the infection since Thursday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 16,262, the senior health official said.

The state has tested 4.8 lakh samples for COVID-19 till Friday.

A total of 2.68 lakh people have been administered the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the state, War said. PTI

