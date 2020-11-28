Shillong, Nov 28 (PTI) Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,704 on Saturday as 71 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

One more patient succumbed to the infection, pushing the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 111, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Also Read | MAH CET Results 2020 Declared: Check Scores of BSc-B.Ed, MA, B.Ed and Other Entrance Exams at cetcell.mahacet.org.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, has reported the highest number of new cases at 53, followed by West Garo Hills (nine) and Ri-Bhoi (three), he said.

Meghalaya now has 858 active coronavirus cases, War said.

Also Read | Hate Speech Row: Hyderabad Police Register Case Against Akbaruddin Owaisi, BJP Leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

As many as 129 more people have been cured of the disease, pushing the state's recovery count to 10,735, the official said.

The state has tested 2.39 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)