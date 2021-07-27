Shillong, Jul 27 (PTI) Meghalaya on Tuesday reported 710 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 62,473, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 1,040 as nine more people succumbed to the infection during the day, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Five fresh fatalities were reported from East Khasi Hills district, two from Ri Bhoi, and one each from West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills, he said.

Of the new cases, 330 were registered in East Khasi Hills and 109 in West Garo Hills.

East Khasi Hills deputy commissioner Isawanda Laloo said 77.57 per cent of the 330 new patients in the district did not receive COVID vaccines.

He urged people to participate in the inoculation drive, and said the data suggested that the immunisation reduces the chance of getting infected with COVID-19.

Meghalaya now has 5,332 active cases, and 453 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 56,101, War said.

The state has so far conducted over 8.16 lakh sample tests for COVID-19. Altogether, 10.16 lakh people were inoculated till Monday with 1,71,303 of them having received both doses of the vaccine, War said.

