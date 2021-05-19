Shillong, May 19 (PTI) Meghalaya recorded 872 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the tally to 25,744, a senior official said.

Twenty-four more fatalities raised the death toll to 379, Health Services director Aman War said.

As many as 411 persons have recuperated from the infection since Tuesday, increasing the total number of recoveries to 19,596, the senior official said.

Meghalaya currently has 5,769 active cases.

Altogether 5.98 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far, he said.

According to War, a total of 4.15 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, of which over 78,000 have received both doses of Covishield vaccine.

