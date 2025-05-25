Srinagar, May 25 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday reviewed the opposition party's organisational status and challenges faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Party President Mehbooba Mufti chaired a key meeting with senior leaders, contesting candidates and district presidents to assess the party's organisational position and review challenges being faced by people on the ground across various fronts," PDP said in an X post.

The meeting was attended by top party leaders including Abdul Rehman Veeri Ghulam Nabi Lone, Mehboob Beg and Abdul Haq Khan.

