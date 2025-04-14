New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar criticised BJP over Mehul Choksi, saying that it was BJP leaders who made Choksi run away and he became a fugitive under the watch of PM Narendra Modi's government.

AAP's spokesperson further questioned that when the money duped by the businessman will be recovered.

"BJP is used to taking credit. Who made Mehul Choksi ruhas away? It was the BJP leaders. Mehul Choksi became a fugitive under the watch when the money duped by the businessman would of PM Narendra Modi's government... When will the money be recovered? That needs to be asked," Kakkar said.

The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice has confirmed that fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi was arrested on April 12 and is currently being held in detention. It further said that India has also introduced the request for his extradition.

"The Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that Mr. Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured," the Belgian federal public service of Justice told ANI.

They also confirmed that Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Choksi.

"Finally, the Belgian federal public service of Justice can confirm that the Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr. Choksi.As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage," they said.

The 65-year-old fugitive diamond merchant who fled India on January 2, 2018, is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) of Rs 13,850 crore. His nephew, Nirav Modi, was also involved with him in the fraud.

Choksi allegedly connived with his associates and other PNB officials from 2014 to 2017 and fraudulently obtained Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit from PNB, resulting in a wrongful loss of Rs. 6097.63 crore to PNB. (ANI)

