Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): Relatives of those who died in the fireworks factory explosion in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar have refused to receive the bodies and staged a road blockade protest on Monday, demanding compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each victim's family.

The blast, which occurred on Sunday, claimed the lives of 23 workers while leaving several others injured.

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Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagenthran met the people injured in the tragic incident.

The BJP leader expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and urged doctors to provide swift treatment to the injured.

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Sharing the visuals from his visit to the Virudhunagar hospital, Nagenthran wrote, "The news of the fire accident at the fireworks factory in Kattanaarpatti near Virudhunagar district yesterday, which claimed the lives of more than 23 people, has plunged my heart into profound grief. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident. Fully aware that their loss can never be compensated, I pray to the divine for them to find mental strength and solace during this difficult time."

He urged the administration to strictly enforce safety measures to avoid such an incident in future.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy acknowledged the need for taking more precautions and assured that the state government will look into the incident.

On the day of the accident, District Collector NO Sukhaputra said that a second blast during rescue operations injured 13 personnel, adding that of the 23 dead, 19 bodies have been identified, 16 women and 3 men.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examinations of the 23 workers who were killed in the accident a day ago continued on Monday at the Government Hospital and Medical College in the district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)