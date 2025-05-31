Imphal, May 31 (PTI) The COCOMI, an umbrella body of Meitei groups, on Saturday announced the suspension of all agitations over the hiding of the state's name from a government bus in view of the flood-like situation in the state.

Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) convenor Khuraijam Athouba said the agitations will be temporarily suspended to prevent further hardship to the public.

Also Read | Chennai: Assistant Director Rajakumaran Kidnapped and Assaulted Over Personal Relationship, 5 Arrested.

"The protest will, however, resume after careful evaluation of the government's response to the demands, in consultation with apex civil society bodies and the public, as well as improvement of the weather conditions," he said.

The COCOMI has been demanding an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the resignations of the chief secretary, the DGP and the security advisor over the Gwaltabi incident.

Also Read | Acharya Pramod Krishnam Says 'If Rahul Gandhi Contests Elections From Pakistan, He Will Win With Thumping Majority'.

It was alleged that on May 20, security forces stopped a state-run bus on which journalists were travelling to cover the Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul district, near the Gwaltabi checkpost and forced the government staffers on board to cover 'Manipur' written on the windshield with a white paper.

Over the last few days, protests over the incident have rocked the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)