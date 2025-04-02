Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh state-level membership campaign of the BJP-led NDA ally Apna Dal (S) will start from Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.

This information was given in a statement issued by the party on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the assembly constituency in-charges will be announced soon and the in-charges will visit the assembly constituencies.

During this time, new members of the party will also be made.

Ashish Patel, acting national president of Apna Dal (S) and minister of the state government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, announced the campaign during the monthly meeting.

He discussed in detail with the senior functionaries of the party about the upcoming programmes and future strategy of the organisation.

The party's national president and Union Minister of State Anupriya Patel could not attend the meeting due to the ongoing Parliament session.

