New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Shots rang out on Wednesday in south Delhi's Bhogal area, when a man wielding a gun missed his target and ended up hitting two other men who were standing close by, police said.

The incident took place around 1.40 pm, they said.

When police reached the spot it found there a 24-year-old Nikhil, a resident of Pant Nagar, who told them that the shooter -- one of the two -- had aimed the gun at him, but missed him, and hit two other men.

The unintended victims were identified as 24-year-old Neeraj and 18-year-old Mohammad Gulzar, a senior police officer said.

Both were admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and are under treatment, he said.

The two assailants have been booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal, police said, adding an investigation is in progress.

Police are examining CCTV cameras installed in and around the crime scene to identify the culprits and establish the sequence of events.

Police suspect personal enmity as the prime motive behind the incident, however, all angles are being probed, they said.

