Mendhar/Jammu, May 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in a forest area near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The fire was noticed in the Chajla forest area of Mankote sector around 7.15 pm and had engulfed a vast area, they said.

They said fire and emergency services, police along with army troops have mobilised their men to control the blaze.

