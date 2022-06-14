Chandigarh, Jun 14 (PTI) The mercury dropped marginally at a few places in Haryana on Tuesday, even as hot weather conditions persisted in other parts of the state and neighbouring Punjab, according to the meteorological department.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Robs Teenager’s Scooter in Broad Daylight After Running Out of Fuel in Mohali.

Ambala sizzled at a high of 43.1 degrees Celsius, while Karnal recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The places which witnessed a slight fall in temperatures included Rohtak (37.5 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (38.4 degrees Celsius) and Gurugram (39 degrees Celsius).

Also Read | Jyeshtha Purnima 2022: Amarnath Shrine Board Organises 'Pratham Puja' at Holy Cave.

In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, Patiala 43.6 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 43.6 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 42.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely at many places in Haryana and Punjab on June 16, 17 and 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)