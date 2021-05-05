Jaipur, May 5 (PTI) Most parts of Rajasthan witnessed a rise in mercury on Wednesday, with Karauli recording the highest temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Centre here said.

Some respite from the heat is likely for residents on Thursday and Friday when a new western disturbance is likely to bring dust storm and rain to the state, it said.

The maximum temperature in Pali was 43.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 42.9 degrees Celsius in Bharatpur, 42.2 degrees Celsius in Dholpur and Sawai Madhopur, 41.9 degrees Celsius in Kota, 41.8 degrees Celsius in Phalodi, 41.6 degrees Celsius in Barmer, 41.5 degrees Celsius in Bikaner and 41 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer.

The minimum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded between 30.6 degrees Celsius and 21.7 degrees Celsius, the MeT Centre said.

Director of Jaipur Meteorological Centre Radheshyam Sharma said a new western disturbance will be active over Rajasthan from May 6. Due to this, the state will witness dust storms and rain on May 6 and 7.

During this period, districts of Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Ajmer divisions will witness thunderstorm activity along with winds with speed ranging from 30 to 50 kmph and light rain, he said.

Sharma said there is a possibility of a severe dust storm in Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and Churu on May 6.

