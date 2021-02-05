Bhopal, Feb 5 (PTI) Light showers were reported in three districts of northern Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning while thunderstorms with light rain are expected in eastern parts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Datia district received 1.4 mm rain while Gwalior and Guna recorded 0.5 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, it said.

The mercury is expected to plummet, bringing back cold in the state, said P K Saha, a senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office.

Light rain or thunderstorms with drizzles are likely to occur at isolated places in Jabalpur and Umaria districts, and in Rewa and Sagar divisions of the state till Saturday morning, he said.

This is for the fifth time that the state has witnessed drizzles since the second half of December.

Rains are unlikely to last after Saturday morning, Saha said, adding that the northwest part of the state is expected to witness foggy weather.

On Friday, Mandla recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, while the highest maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius was recorded in Umaria, Khandwa and Khargone districts, he said.

