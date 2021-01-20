Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Cold weather conditions continued in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday even as the meteorological department forecast rain and snowfall in the state this weekend.

Rain may occur in plains, low hills, and rain and snowfall may take place in mid hills on January 23 and 24 due to a fresh western disturbance, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Rain and snowfall is also likely to occur at isolated places in high hills between Friday and Sunday, he added.

On Wednesday, Keylong and Kalpa continued to shiver at sub-zero temperatures.

Tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.1 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie was recorded at 0.4, 2.2 and 4.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla registered a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur and Una at 23 degrees Celsius each.

The MeT centre predicted dry weather in the state till January 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)