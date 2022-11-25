Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Around half-a-dozen armed men allegedly robbed a factory in GT road industrial area of metal worth Rs 42 lakh holding its security guard and two employees hostage, police said Friday.

An FIR has been filed based on the complaint of company owner Anoop Gupta, a resident of Delhi's Patparganj, CO City Anshu Jain said.

The incident occurred during the early hours of Friday, when the robbers loaded the metal in a truck and decamped.

Police with a forensic team, including a sniffer dog squad, have been pressed into service to work out the case.

Police have obtained CCTV footage and are questioning current and former factory employees, including the security guards, Jain added.

