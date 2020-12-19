Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI): One kg of methamphetamine worth over Rs 3 crore in the international grey market has been seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

Acting on specific intelligence that psychotropic substances were concealed in a Sydney-bound parcel through a courier comprising food items, the consignment was intercepted here on Friday, a DRI press release said.

After removing the items used to cover the contraband, a false bottom was noticed in the parcel an examination which yielded the methamphetamine, it said.

The substance is a stimulant that affects the central nervous system, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)