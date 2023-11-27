Agartala, Nov 27 (PTI) Union home ministry adviser (Northeast) AK Mishra on Monday met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and discussed issues related to tribal development in the state.

The northeastern state has a tribal population of 11.62 lakh, according to the 2011 census.

Also Read | AAP MLA Somnath Bharti's Cellphone Stolen During Event in New Delhi, Accused Nabbed by Locals.

"We discussed issues related to the overall development of the state's tribal people," the chief minister told reporters after the meeting.

Saha said he exhorted Mishra to hold discussions with the samajpatis (headmen) of all indigenous tribes, tribal wings of all political parties and tribal students' organisations to understand their socio-economic condition.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Update: Manual Digging to Start Soon to Rescue 41 trapped Workers in Silkyara Tunnel, Says NDMA.

"The discussion was confined only to the development of the indigenous people. Tripura has a long tradition of amity between tribals and non-tribals. If there is any difference, it can be addressed through discussions," he added.

The BJP-IPFT government has already passed a resolution to increase seats in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) from 30 to 50.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)