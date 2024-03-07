New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI) The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has increased the number of Air Courier Services operating between Kolkata and Imphal from three days a week to six until the situation stabilizes in Manipur.

The move aimed to provide a smoother travel experience for personnel traveling to their destinations and a step that serves a significant morale boost for the Central Armed Police Force personnel stationed Manipur where negotiation is on to restore peace in ethnic violence.

Sources said that the Ministry has increased frequencies of the Air Courier Services, through an order circulated recently, on Kolkata Imphal-Kolkata route from three days to six days in a week up to September 30, 2024 or till return of normalcy in Manipur or de-induction of additional CAPFs companies from Manipur, whichever is earlier.

"MHA extends the frequency of Air Courier Services on Kolkata-Imphal route to 6 days a week from existing 3. Ensures a hassle-free journey for the personnel to respective destinations. A Huge morale booster to CAPF personnel serving in difficult areas. Our gratitude!," CRPF also posted on 'X', formerly twitter.

Soldiers have been encountering difficulties because of the limited air courier services to and from Manipur, particularly following the increased deployment of CAPFs after significant violence in the state since May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march was organised in the hill districts.

The MHA's action followed recommendations earlier put forward to enhance air courier services along this route due to the challenges faced by soldiers.

On March 27, 2023, the Manipur High Court instructed the state government to consider the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of STs. This direction triggered the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meiteis and the tribal Kuki community in the state.

However, on February 21, 2024, the high court modified its order, directing the removal of paragraph 17(iii) that had instructed the Manipur government to consider the inclusion of Meiteis in the list of STs.

The ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for ST status.

Since then, at least 219 people have been killed in the violence.

While a section of the Kukis has demanded a separate administration or separation from the Manipur government, the Meitei groups are dead against it. They have warned legislators against any such design and asked them to foil such attempts.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts. (ANI)

