New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): In wake of Cyclone Taukte and the ongoing pandemic, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday organised a conference to review the status of preparedness for dealing with natural disasters that may arise during the South-West Monsoon 2021.

Presided over by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the Annual Conference of Relief Commissioners and Secretaries of the Departments of Disaster Management of States and Union Territories was organised via video conference.

Speaking at the conference, Bhalla stressed on the need for building up capacities and response reflexes to ensure 24x7 preparedness throughout the year.

He also advised all authorities to make extra efforts to secure all health facilities, oxygen generation plants from heavy rains/floods during the South-West Monsoon or any other impending disaster. (ANI)

