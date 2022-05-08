New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): With an aim to facilitate retired Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Assam Rifle personnel to secure employment with private security agencies, the Ministry of Home Affairs has launched 'CAPF Punarvaas' through the Welfare and Rehabilitation Board (WARB).

The portal will help retired personnel seeking re-employment to find an appropriate match by uploading their personal details on the WARB website along with their area of expertise and preferred employment location.

The step has been taken under directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Ministry of Home Affairs also runs a portal under Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA) for the registration of Private Security Agencies (PSAs).

An official release said both websites have now been interlinked whereby the database of retired CAPFs personnel who have applied on 'CAPF Punarvaas' can be accessed by PSAs through PSARA website resulting in a single platform for both job seekers and job providers.

It said that welfare of CAPF personnel and their families has been one of the top priorities of the Narendra Modi government.

This new initiative of Home Ministry provides access to the data base under 'CAPFs Punarvaas' to PSAs digitally.

With the increase in the number of business establishments requiring security services, there has been a substantial growth of PSAs, increasing the requirement of security personnel. (ANI)

