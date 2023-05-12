New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Ministry of Home Affairs will organise a G20 conference on 'Crime and Security in the Age of Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and Metaverse' on July 13 and 14.

The two-day event will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an official release said.

The Rashtriya Raksha University, National Forensic Science University, National Law School of India University, Interpol and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) are the organising partners for the event that will be held in Haryana's Gurugram.

A round-table was organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on Friday to present the details of the proposed G20 conference.

It was attended by ambassadors, high commissioners and senior dignitaries from more than 20 countries apart from officers from various ministries and organisations of government of India and partner organisations.

During the round table, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla appraised the participating dignitaries about the contours of the forthcoming conference and countries were requested to send high level delegations for the conference.

The conference will bring together G-20 countries, guest and invitee countries and international bodies.

There will also be participation from ministries and organisations of the government of India, Chief Secretaries and Administrators of States and UTs, Director Generals of Police of States and UTs, cyber experts among others, the release said.

