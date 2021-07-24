Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Saturday said MHADA would adopt and rebuild Taliye village in Raigad district, the site of a devastating landslide on Thursday from where 41 bodies have been recovered so far and search for several more missing continued.

He said Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority, a state-run entity tasked with overseeing mass housing, will redevelop the devastated area into a model village replete with well-built homes, school, hospital, places of worship etc.

Awhad said his department was taking up this task on the directions of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)