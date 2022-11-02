The Guwahati Tea Auction Center (GTAC) has emerged as a popular choice for overseas purchasers or importers of CTC tea

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Guwahati Tea Auction Center (GTAC) has emerged as a popular choice for overseas purchasers or importers of CTC tea. And, in the latest instance of the GTAC bagging a significant purchase deal, an importer from the Middle East purchased approximately 12.5 lakh kgs of CTC tea at the average rate of Rs 238.57 from the GTAC between April and October this year.

The average rate per kg of CTC tea is Rs 31.61 more than the GTAC average.

Dinesh Bihani, secretary, Guwahati Tea Auction Buyers Association, said the premium CTC tea is exported to Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East.

"We have also had an importer from Kazakhstan purchasing CTC tea in bulk regularly through the GTAC. This year, the GTAC sold 81.65 million kg of tea at the average rate of Rs 206.96 between April and October, approximately 20 million kgs less than last year during the same period. However, the average price at the GTAC auction is up by Rs 17.24 from last year's sales, till October," Bihani said. (ANI)

