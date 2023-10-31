New Delhi, October 31: Marking the end of an era, Indian Air Force MiG-21 Bison fighter jets flew for the last time over Barmer town of Rajasthan on Monday. The MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft of the No 4 squadron of the IAF took a sortie and flew for the last time over the Uttarlai town in Barmer, Rajasthan. "On this occasion, the MiG-21 Bison flew alongside the Su-30 MKI," IAF officials said. The Indian Air Force is phasing out the MiG-21 squadrons and set to replace them with the indigenous LCA Mark-1A fighter jets. As per plans, the No. 4 squadron will be getting the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets in its inventory and may move to a new location in the desert sector itself by the end of this month. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Four MIG 29 Aircraft, Three Cheetal Helicopters Fly Past Kargil War Memorial in Drass Paying Tributes to Martyrs of 1999 Kargil War (Watch Videos)

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on October 3 said "We will stop flying the MiG-21 fighter aircraft by 2025 and we will replace the MiG-21 squadron with the LCA Mark-1A. The same proposal is in place. In another month or so, the second squadron will get number-plated and we will follow with the third one sometime next year. The induction of the LCA Mark-1A will fill the gap of these outgoing MiG-21s." The MiG-21 entered service in 1965 on a trial basis. It formed the backbone of India's fighter fleet from 1970 to the mid-2000s till the Su-30MKIs were pressed into action. India Deploys MiG-29 Fighter Jets Squadron at Srinagar To Tackle Threats From Pakistan and China Front (Watch Videos)

The final variant to serve with the IAF was the MiG-21Bison which had upgraded electronics, better navigation & and communication systems. The MiG-21, had met with several accidents in the recent past. The 51 squadron that operated the MiG-21 fighters during Balakot operations, is famous for thwarting Pakistan's aerial attack on India on February 27, 2019, and taking out an F-16 in an aircraft flown by Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman. This was the only instance when a MiG-21 aircraft brought down an F-16 in air-to-air combat.

