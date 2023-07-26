On the event of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023, three Cheetal helicopters of Army Aviation flew past the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and showered flower petals. Four MIG 29 aircraft also flew past the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Tributes are being paid to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. General Manoj Pande also paid homage to the Bravehearts of the Kargil War in a solemn ceremony, 'Shaurya Sandhya', at Kargil War Memorial. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Remembering Brave Kargil War Heroes Whose Great Sacrifice Will Forever Be Etched in Our Hearts and Mind.

Check the Video of Cheetal Helicopters Here:

#WATCH | Ladakh | Three Cheetal helicopters of Army Aviation fly past the Kargil War Memorial in Drass and shower flower petals. #KargilVijayDiwas2023 pic.twitter.com/WV5ZhwWXbs — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

Check the Video of MIG 29 Aircraft Here:

#WATCH | Ladakh: Four MIG 29 aircraft fly past the Kargil War Memorial in Drass on Kargil Vijay Diwas. Tributes are being paid to soldiers who lost their lives in the 1999 Kargil War. pic.twitter.com/E45ugpTFiU — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2023

