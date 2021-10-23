Srinagar, Oct 23 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday arrested a militant associate of The Resistance Front (TRF) and recovered incriminating material, including ammunition, from his possession in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police along with the Army and CRPF arrested a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF (LeT) at Kitchama, a police spokesperson said.

He said the arrested person has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Malik, a resident of Kitchama, Baramulla.

Incriminating material, including a Chinese hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 16 live pistol rounds, were recovered from his possession, the spokesperson said.

He said Malik was in close contact with an active terrorist namely Hilal Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Shrakwara Kreeri, and was providing logistic and other material support to him.

A case has been registered and investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson added.

