Srinagar, Mar 2 (PTI) Militants shot dead a panchayat member in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said here.

Mohammad Yaqub Dar, a panch, was shot at and critically injured by the ultras at his residence in Srandoo area, they said.

Dar was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the officials said.

