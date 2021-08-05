Srinagar, Aug 5 (PTI) Militants on Thursday attacked a police party in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, but no loss of life or injury was reported, officials said.

The police party came under fire around 10.20 am at Batpora in the north Kashmir district, they said.

Also Read | Entrepreneurship 101: Five Key Factors You Need To Master in Order To Be a Successful Entrepreneur By Lenin Perez.

There was, however, no reports of any loss of life or injury, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)