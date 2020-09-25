Srinagar, Sep 25 (PTI) Militants on Friday opened fire at security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

No loss of life or injury has been reported far.

Militants fired towards CRPF guards deployed at Mini Secretariat Shopian, in the south Kashmir district, early this morning, a police official said.

He said the CRPF personnel retaliated the firing. PTI SSB MIJ

