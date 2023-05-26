Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that the party workers will reach out to millions of households across the nation to present the report card of the work done by the Centre, on the nine years of the Narendra Modi government on May 30.

"Our government is not just responsible but also answerable to the people of India. Therefore the government presents its report card to the people every year. This is the ninth year of our government which is in power with a full majority. It's a landmark year for us. PM Modi has provided stability, security, peace and prosperity," the BJP leader said while speaking to ANI.

"Our millions of party workers will reach crores of houses in a month during the campaign to give the information of the nine years of the Modi government... We will hold press conferences. Various campaigns will be done in a month, As I am in charge of Kerala, I will go to Kerala for 10 days. I will also be holding events in Pune and Telangana for the remaining 20 days," he added.

With the BJP-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to complete nine years of its two successive terms, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to start a mass reach-out programme across the country for a month starting May 30, sources said on Tuesday.

The BJP is planning to hold around 50 rallies all across the country between May 30 and June 30, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the charge and address half-a-dozen rallies.

According to sources, the campaign will also give a thrust to the BJP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections which is nearly a year away.

The reach-out campaign will be inaugurated on May 31 through a mega rally by PM Modi in Rajasthan's Ajmer, sources said.

The other leaders who will take part in the mass campaign include BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others.

Meanwhile, on May 27, JP Nadda will also hold a press conference regarding the achievements of the Modi government.

"During this entire campaign, 45-55 big rallies will be organized across the country, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will address more than half a dozen rallies," sources said.

Narendra Modi was sworn-in for the first time as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014 and PM Modi took oath at office for the second term on May 30, 2019. (ANI)

