New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Janata Muslim Committee Delhi is hosting a thanksgiving program at Ghalib Academy in Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi, to celebrate the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. The event, scheduled will feature Jamal Siddiqui, National President of BJP's Minority Morcha, as the chief guest.

The committee will send a thank you proposal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the BJP national minority morcha president, Jamal Siddiqui.

A large gathering of Muslims is expected, with traditional drums and celebrations marking the occasion.

BJP's Minority Morcha officials will conduct programs across the country to educate the Muslim community about the bill. The Waqf Amendment Bill aims to improve the management and administration of waqf properties.

Jamal Siddiqui, National President of the BJP's Minority Morcha, believes the Waqf Amendment Bill will benefit Muslims. The bill aims to reform the Waqf Act, making Waqf boards more accountable and transparent. It will also help reclaim looted waqf properties and benefit the general public.

Jamal Siddiqui emphasises that the bill will uplift millions of Muslims, addressing their concerns and providing better representation for Muslim women and non-Muslims on waqf boards.

The Morcha will organise events on the Waqf Amendment Bill to educate the Muslim community. Siddiqui declares that the day the bill is passed will be celebrated as Waqf Muslim Welfare Day, marking a significant step towards Muslim empowerment.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are issuing whips to their MPs to ensure their presence in the House.With the parties in the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc showing no signs of bipartisan consensus building, the outcomes may be decided on the majority numbers on the floor.The bill will be tabled after today's Question Hour for consideration and passing. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, which is also subject to an increase. (ANI)

