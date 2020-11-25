Chandigarh, Nov 25 (PTI) The minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered above normal limits on Wednesday and their common capital Chandigarh recorded a low of 13 degrees Celsius.

The union territory, which received light rain during the day, recorded the minimum temperature four notches above normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Also Read | EPFO Gets Platinum Partner Award for Highest Transactions on UMANG App.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, up two notches against normal, while Karnal recorded a low of 10.5 degrees Celsius.

However, Hisar registered its minimum temperature 8.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal.

Also Read | Modi Govt Approves FDI of Rs 2480.92 Crore in ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, up three notches, and Patiala's minimum settled at 13 degrees Celsius.

The day temperatures in Haryana and Punjab dropped by up to seven notches against normal and hovered between 19-21 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)