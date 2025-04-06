Nashik, Apr 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate on Sunday expressed remorse and tendered an apology for his recent controversial remarks on farmers.

Earlier, he had claimed that farmers do not spend money received from agriculture schemes for the intended purposes, but instead use it for engagement ceremonies and weddings.

“It was unintentional. I apologise to farmers if they felt insulted and their feelings were hurt,” he said after visiting the much-revered Kalaram temple in Nashik on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The NCP minister, who represents the Sinnar constituency in Nashik, said farmers have been hit due to unseasonal rain across the state in the past eight days.

The government has ordered officials to conduct immediate ‘panchnamas' (spot inspections) for assessment of crop losses, he said.

“The state government will certainly give compensation to farmers. I prayed to Lord Ram for the prosperity and happiness of farmers,” Kokate said.

During a visit to a few villages in Nashik district on Friday, Kokate went off on a tangent after a farmer asked whether those crop growers who repay their loans regularly can get a loan waiver.

“What do you do with the money after getting the loan waiver? Do you invest it in agriculture,” asked the minister.

In the Nashik district, crops like onions and grapes have been hit due to untimely rain and hailstorms.

“Farmers wait for 5-10 years, and do not repay the loan. The government will give you money to invest in agriculture. This money is for water pipelines, irrigation and farm ponds. The government makes capital investments. Do farmers make such an investment?

“Farmers say they want crop insurance money but use it on engagement ceremonies and weddings,” Kokate claimed.

State Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal on Saturday accused the minister of insulting farmers and demanded he be expelled from the cabinet.

“Is the government doing a favour by providing financial assistance to farmers? It is public money, not Manikarao Kokate's family's,” he said.

