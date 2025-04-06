New Delhi, April 6: A fire broke out in a police 'malkhana' (yard) in northeast Delhi's Wazirabad area early Sunday, damaging over 150 vehicles, police said. The blaze started around 4:30 am, prompting a swift response from the fire department. A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to douse the flames, they said. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Garage in Dwarka, 11 Cars Gutted.

Fire at Police Yard in Delhi's Wazirabad

The situation was brought under control by 6:20 am. According to a police source, over 150 vehicles -- four wheelers and two wheelers -- were gutted by the fire. Police have launched a probe to know about the cause of the blaze. Teams are also checking CCTV footage, the source said.