New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State S P Singh Baghel has been moved from the Union law ministry to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare where he will take charge as the Minister of State, a communique from Rashtrapati Bhawan said on Thursday.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct that Prof. S P Singh Baghel, Minister of State be assigned as Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in place of Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice," the communication said.

Also Read | Karnataka: If a Dalit Is Not Made Deputy CM, It Will Spell Trouble for Congress, Warns Senior Leader G Parameshwara.

Earlier today Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was assigned as Minister of Earth Sciences while Arun Ram Meghwal was allotted the charge of the Law Ministry.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has been pleased to direct the following reallocation of portfolios among Ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, the portfolio of Ministry of Earth Sciences be assigned to Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State be assigned the independent charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice in addition to his existing portfolios, in place of Shri Kiren Rijiju," a communique from the President's secretariat said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Tulja Bhavani Temple Bans Entry of Devotees in Half Pants, 'Indecent' Clothes.

Rijiju took over as the Law and Justice Minister on July 8, 2021. He served as the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Youth Affairs and Sports from May 2019 to July 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)