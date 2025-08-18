New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Several Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders, and allies on Sunday congratulated Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on being nominated as the NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate, hailing his experience and service in public life.

Union Minister Manohar Lal lauded the decision and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP Parliamentary Board.

"Congratulations to Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji, on being nominated as the NDA's Vice-Presidential Candidate. His distinguished service as a parliamentarian and Governor has been marked by integrity, dedication & adherence to constitutional values. I am confident that his wisdom and vast experience will enrich the Rajya Sabha's deliberations and further elevate the dignity of the Upper House. Gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji and the members of the BJP Parliamentary board for this decision," he wrote on X.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal also extended his wishes, saying he was confident that Radhakrishnan's "dedication, experience and diligent leadership" would strengthen democracy. "I am confident that your dedication, experience, diligent leadership, and commitment to continuously work in the interest of the nation will strengthen democracy and provide a new direction to the country," he wrote in a post on X.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed Radhakrishnan's "profound administrative experience and commitment to uplifting the deprived sections of society," saying it would "undoubtedly further strengthen Indian democracy."

"You have always set an exemplary standard of commitment and sensitivity through your work for the upliftment of the deprived sections of society. Your profound administrative experience and dedication to public service will undoubtedly further strengthen Indian democracy. Your tenure as Vice President will bring new prestige to the dignity of the Upper House and constitutional values. Once again, best wishes," Pradhan posted on X.

Union MoS Sanjay Seth said the nomination was a matter of pride for Jharkhand, noting that Radhakrishnan had earlier served as the state's Governor. "...Our President Droupadi Murmu was the Governor of Jharkhand, and today she is the President of the country. CP Radhakrishnan, who was also the Governor of Jharkhand, has been nominated for the post of Vice President. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given this honour to 3.5 crore people of Jharkhand. The people of Jharkhand are saluting the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Seth told ANI.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar also welcomed the move, calling it a "good step" by the Prime Minister. "He went from here (Jharkhand). Congratulations to him. The Prime Minister has taken a good step," he said.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh described Radhakrishnan's nomination as a recognition of his exemplary service.

"Heartiest congratulations to Shri C P Radhakrishnan ji, the distinguished Governor of Maharashtra, on his nomination as the NDA's candidate for the Vice Presidential election. Your exemplary service as a Parliamentarian and Governor across multiple states reflects an unwavering commitment to constitutional responsibilities. Your years of experience and wisdom will undoubtedly elevate the dignity of the Rajya Sabha and set new standards of excellence," Singh wrote in a post on X.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha said his party welcomed the decision, stressing that Radhakrishnan's nomination reflected the NDA's "commitment to inclusive development and social justice."

"It is a matter of joy that CP Radhakrishnan has been declared the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President. JD(U) welcomes this decision and wishes him all the best. He comes from a backward community and from South India, which reflects the NDA's commitment to inclusive development and social justice..." he said.

Other leaders, including Union MoS SP Singh Baghel, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, and SP MP Awadhesh Prasad, also congratulated him.

The NDA on Sunday named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election. The announcement was made by BJP National President JP Nadda after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi.

The 67-year-old CP Radhakrishnan began his political journey through organisations such as the RSS and Jan Sangh before being elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Coimbatore. Since then, he has used politics as a medium to serve the public. He has consistently shown a commitment towards national unity, social reform and public welfare, leading movements that addressed critical social and developmental challenges. His political life started earlier with him taking up student politics. Since then, he has used politics as a medium to serve the public, with over four decades of serving people as a karyakarta.

He won his first election from Coimbatore in 1998 with a margin of 1,50,000+ votes. He later went on to serve as the Governor of Maharashtra. He initiated his political journey through the Jan Sangh at the age of 16 in 1974. In 1996, he became the secretary of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He was elected as MP from the Coimbatore parliamentary constituency in 1998, in which he won by a margin of 1,50,000+ votes, and was re-elected in 1999 from the same constituency.

In 2006, he was appointed as the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, during which he actively raised social and developmental issues. From 2016 to 2020, he served as the chairman of the Coir Board, under whose leadership the coir export of India reached an all-time high. He also held the prestigious position of Governor for states like Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra and Puducherry.

He is regarded as eminent, knowledgeable and untainted by any legal accusations. He was born on 20 October 1957 in Tiruppur, Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. By profession, he is an agriculturist and industrialist. He completed his BBA from V.O.C. College, Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

In his over four decades of experience serving the masses, he has held multiple posts, including State Executive Committee Member, Bharatiya Jan Sangh (1974); Secretary, BJP, Tamil Nadu (1996), MP, Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency (1998-1999); MP, Coimbatore Parliamentary Constituency (1999-2004); Part of parliamentary delegation to the UN (2004); State President, BJP, Tamil Nadu (2004-2007), Member of the first parliamentary delegation to Taiwan (2014); Chairman, All India Coir Board (2016-2020); State Incharge (Prabhari), Kerala (2020-2022); Governor, Jharkhand (2023-2024) and Governor, Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (2024).

With proven leadership across diverse roles, C.P. Radhakrishnan brings rich political and administrative experience. As chairman of the Coir Board, he transformed India's coir sector, taking exports to a record Rs 2,532 crore.

In his tenure as Governor of Jharkhand, he travelled across all 24 districts within four months, directly engaging with citizens and officials to strengthen governance at the grassroots. He has also made significant contributions in tuberculosis eradication in Jharkhand, Puducherry and Maharashtra. (ANI)

