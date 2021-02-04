Shillong, Feb 4 (PTI) The Meghalaya High Court has granted interim bail to cabinet minister Kyrmen Shylla's brother Bison Shylla and his aide for their alleged involvement in illegal coal mining in which 6 people were killed in an accident recently, officials said Thursday.

The bail applications filed by Bison Shylla and Tiufill Shadap came up for hearing before the single bench of Justice W Diengdoh Wednesday. In its order, the bench allowed the petitioners to be enlarged on interim bail on condition that they shall not abscond and tamper with evidence and witnesses.

The court has also directed the accused persons to cooperate with the investigation officer (IO) as and when required.

The plea for grant of pre-arrest bail was made in connection with the FIR filed on January 22 and registered with the Khliehriat police station. It was also submitted that the two persons were not involved in the incident.

However, the police came looking for them in connection with the said case for which a reasonable apprehension of being arrested by the police has occurred.

The bench also heard N.D. Chullai, Additional Advocate General who submitted that he requires some time to seek proper instruction and also to cause the C/D of Khliehriat PS Case No. 07(01)2021 to be produced before this court.

In view of this, the bench directed the IO to produce the case dairy (CD) on the next date of hearing fixed on February 17.

As Meghalaya police have launched a crackdown against illegal coal mine owners, the NGT Committee had recently asked the state government to take stringent actions against those involved in the illegal extraction of the mineral.

In December 2018, 15 miners were feared dead and only two of the bodies were fished out of another illegal coal mine in East Jaintia Hills district.

Coal mining and transportation is banned by the NGT since 2014 with interim relaxation for transportation of already extract coal and the coal which were auctioned off as per orders of the Supreme Court.

