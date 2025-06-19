New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Marking the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency, the Ministry of Culture has planned to undertake a year-long commemoration of it starting June 25, and prepared a "schedule of activities" which it has shared with various states and UTs for them to host these events, sources said.

In a letter dated June 14, the ministry stated that the imposition of the Emergency on June 25, 1975, stands as a "stark reminder of the darkest period in India's democratic history."

The Centre had earlier notified to observe June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' through a Ministry of Home Affairs notification in 2024.

In the letter, the ministry has requested that events be organised from June 25 this year to June 25, 2026, as per the schedule of activities annexed with it, and urged that "these events may be led by the Hon'ble Governor/Chief Minister/Lt. Governor of the State/UT".

An "activity schedule" has been prepared by the ministry, sources said.

While there is no official word on it, it is learnt that these activities will include thematic marches and exhibitions besides reaching out to schools, colleges and people who were affected by the Emergency.

"Emergency witnessed a sweeping suspension of civil liberties, erosion of constitutional safeguards and unprecedented centralisation of executive power. Fundamental rights were breached, press silenced under strict censorship, thousands of political leaders, journalists and civil society members were imprisoned," the letter reads.

This year, "the nation observes the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency -- an occasion not merely for remembrance, but for deep reflection and renewed commitment to democratic values and constitutional morality," it adds.

On June 25, 1975, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency in the country, setting in motion a tumultuous turn of events. It was lifted on March 21, 1977.

The ministry, in its letter addressed to the chief secretary of states and UTs, says, "You are requested to appoint a nodal officer from your state/UT for coordination with the Ministry of Culture".

