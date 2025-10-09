New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday reaffirmed its committment to advancing India's Green Ports Mission through the adoption of clean fuels for a sustainable tomorrow on the occasion of World Hydrogen Day.

In a post on X, the Ministry stated that it is actively promoting hydrogen-based technologies to power vessels, ports, and logistics, thereby paving the way for a more sustainable maritime sector.

"On #WorldHydrogenDay, we reaffirm our commitment to advancing India's Green Ports Mission through the adoption of clean fuels for a sustainable tomorrow. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, MoPSW is actively promoting hydrogen-based technologies to power vessels, ports, and logistics, paving the way for a cleaner and greener maritime sector," the post read.

World Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day is a global initiative aimed at promoting awareness and understanding of hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy source, along with the versatile technology of fuel cells.

This day serves as a platform to acknowledge the potential of hydrogen and fuel cells in addressing the pressing challenges of climate change, energy security, and environmental sustainability.

Recently, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said that Hydrogen is not just the fuel of the future but a key pillar of energy security, economic competitiveness, and environmental responsibility.

Puri underlined the scale of ambition, reminding that India aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030, backed by a robust policy framework and Rs 19,700 crore under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

"Every electrolyser manufacturer in the world is coming here because they see potential," he said.

Citing examples like Indian Oil's green hydrogen plant in Panipat and Tokyo Energy's competitive bids at Vizag, the minister noted how India's hydrogen production costs are steadily falling, which is a sign of growing investor confidence and technology maturity.

He also pointed to Solar Energy Corporation of India's green ammonia tenders, calling green ammonia a "critical export opportunity" given its logistical advantages over natural gas.

The Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission on 4th January 2023, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore.

The overarching objective of the Mission is to make India a Global Hub for production, usage and export of Green Hydrogen and its derivatives, by targeting production of 5 MMT per annum of Green Hydrogen by 2030. (ANI)

