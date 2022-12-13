New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): With an aim to celebrate and showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation in the country, the ministry of power will celebrate National Energy Conservation Day on December 14, said officials on Tuesday.

"Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest of the event. RK Singh, Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy will address the occasion. Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries and Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power will also be present. The hon'ble President of India will felicitate the winners of the National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards, and National Painting Competition Prizes and also launch EV Yatra Portal on the occasion," read an official statement by the Ministry of Power.

The event will also include numerous award ceremonies including National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2022, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA) 2022, National painting competition for school children 2022

The session will also witness the launch of 'EV-Yatra portal' and mobile app.

"The Bureau of Energy Efficiency has developed a Mobile Application to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger, a website to disseminate information on various central and state-level initiatives to promote e-mobility in the country, and a web-portal to enable CPOs to register their charging details securely into the National Online Database," added the statement.

The Mobile application titled "EV Yatra" has been designed and developed to facilitate in-vehicle navigation to the nearest public EV charger and can be easily downloaded on both iPhone and Android smartphones from the Google play store and Apple Store and installed conveniently, added officials. (ANI)

