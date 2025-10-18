New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the Final Location Survey (FLS) for a proposed 72 km broad gauge railway line connecting Devgarh Madariya to Marwar Junction in Rajasthan, paving the way for enhanced regional connectivity, economic growth, and improved logistics in the region.

Once approved, the railway line will provide the shortest and most direct rail route between Jodhpur and Bikaner to Chittorgarh and Udaipur. The project is expected to significantly reduce travel time and boost both passenger and freight movement across the Rajsamand, Udaipur, and Pali districts, which have traditionally been underserved by rail infrastructure.

The new rail line is set to become a critical lifeline for the movement of agricultural produce, especially fruits and vegetables grown in the Devgarh Madariya region, by enabling access to new markets in the Marwar region. This will result in reduced logistics costs and greater income opportunities for local farmers and traders.

This line will pave the way for faster train operations through the Marwar region, turning the once-slow narrow tracks into a lifeline of faster, more efficient connectivity.

Strategically, the proposed line is aligned with the objectives of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), particularly benefiting the Jodhpur-Pali industrial zone.

The improved infrastructure is expected to boost industrial activity, streamline supply chains, attract investments, and connect manufacturing hubs more effectively with ports and markets across the country.

Tourism and local economies will also witness a surge, as this line will improve access to destinations such as Kumbhalgarh Fort, Charbhuja Temple, and Dwarkadheesh Temple (Kankroli). The improved connectivity will promote local enterprises, handicrafts, and service sectors. Rajasthan's marble, granite, and cement industries stand to gain from lower logistics costs and faster freight movement under Indian Railways' Mission 3000 MT, which aims to enhance freight capacity and efficiency across the network.

Once approved, this project, along with the ongoing 82 km Nathdwara-Devgarh Madariya broad-gauge conversion project worth Rs 969 crore, will bring socio-economic benefits to the Bhil, Garasia, and Sehariya tribal communities by improving access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities.

Once both projects are completed, the region will witness a transformation in connectivity and logistics, contributing to inclusive development and economic integration across Rajasthan. (ANI)

