New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Saturday announced six attractive service avenues for smooth transition induction of 'Agniveers' in various roles of the merchant navy, post their stint with the Indian navy.

The scheme will enable Agniveers, who have successfully completed their tour of duties with the Indian navy, to acquire the necessary training with rich naval experience and professional certification to join the remunerative merchant navy across the world.

Also Read | Type-C Charger for All! US Lawmakers Push for Universal Chargers for Smartphones and Other Portable Electronic Devices to Cut E-waste.

The provisions were announced today by the Directorate General of Shipping, a Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways organisation in Mumbai.

These schemes for Agniveers include the transition from ratings in the Indian navy to certified ratings in the merchant navy, the transition from electrical ratings in the Indian navy to certified electro technical ratings in the merchant navy, the transition from ratings in the Indian navy to certified class IV-NCV CoC holder in the merchant navy, the transition from electrical ratings in Indian Navy to certified electro-technical officers in the merchant navy and transition from a cook in Indian Navy to the certified cook merchant navy, the Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Haryana Urban Local Body Election 2022: Polling To Be Held on June 19; Know Timings, How To Get Voter Slip, Other Details.

"The MoSPW will issue INDOS and CDC for those Agniveers who intend to explore in any of the said schemes through the Indian Navy. Some of the schemes are devised for Agniveers with Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering or ITI Trade Certificate in Electronic or Electrical stream - either joining with these qualifications or acquiring these during their tenure with the Indian navy," the Ministry said.

The release from the Ministry further stated that the Agnipath scheme - a transformative move to modernise India's armed forces - will create opportunities for the youth of the nation to serve the country and, at the same time, earn rich professional experience and training enabling them to seize opportunities.

In order to provide global exposure via merchant navy, the MoPSW will work with the Indian navy to train and equip the Agniveers and facilitate to take up an alternate career in the merchant post four years stint with the navy.

Speaking on the scheme, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the transformative Agnipath scheme is an attempt that the profile of the Indian armed forces remains youthful.

"They will be adaptive to newer technologies and prepare them through their stint with our world-class Indian navy to secure a lucrative career in the global merchant navy. We are working with the Indian navy to bridge the gap of skilled man force in the merchant navy through these schemes," he said.

"It will help our Agniveers to get absorbed transited in the shipping sector and build an enticing career in merchant navy by contributing immensely through their rich skills and experience to the Indian marine economy," Sonowal said.

India is one of the fifth largest manpower suppliers to the world merchant fleet.

Indian seafarers are certified as per STCW Convention and are in great demand internationally.

The schemes are devised in a way to help the Agniveers for the smooth transition absorption of Agniveers in the shipping sector. The MoPSW and Indian Navy will work closely in this regard. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)