New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl has accused her 62-year-old neighbour of raping her at her home in Delhi's Kanjhawala area, an official said on Thursday.

The incident allegedly occurred on April 8 when the accused, who runs a furniture shop and is a resident of Lamba Panna in Qutubgarh village, visited the victim's home under the pretext of presenting her a gift for her birthday.

"According to the complaint, she was alone at home when the accused allegedly raped her and later threatened her against revealing the incident. The victim, accompanied by her mother, filed a formal complaint at the Kanjhawala police station," said the officer.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, the official said.

