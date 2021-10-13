Alappuzha (Kerala), Oct 13 (PTI): A four-year-old boy died on Wednesday after his neck got wedged in the window of his father's pickup truck at Punnapra here, police said.

According to a police official, the incident occurred when the child climbed onto the vehicle's front wheel and tried to enter the cabin through a slightly open window. It was then the boy's leg slipped free of the wheel and he was left hanging at the side of the door with his head inside the cabin and his neck stuck in the slightly-open window, the official said.

When his mother came out of the house looking for him, she saw him hanging from the vehicle door and rushed him to the hospital where the doctors said he had died, the official told PTI.

Further steps would be taken after a postmortem is carried, said the official.

